RECIPE: Seared Salsa

Ingredients

8 Roma tomatoes (cut into fourths)

Half of a large onion

2 tablespoons of garlic

2 Serrano peppers

2 teaspoons of salt

1 lime

1 bunch cilantro

½ lb. of butter (2 full size sticks)

Cut Roma tomatoes into fourths, and dice half of a large onion. Put ingredients into a blender and add in the 2 tablespoons of garlic. Slice the Serrano peppers into halves and add into the blender. Add in the 2 teaspoons of salt, and squeeze in the juice of one lime. Rip off the top part of the bunch of cilantro and place in the blender. Blend all the ingredients starting a low setting, then increase power. Brown the butter on stove, add salsa to hot butter. Sear the salsa by bringing the butter back up to a simmer. Serve salsa warm with chips and enjoy!

**If you refrigerate the salsa, it will need to be warmed back up before eating since the butter will go back to solid form.**