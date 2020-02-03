RECIPE: Wienerschnitzel with Gypsy Sauce

Ingredients
Veal leg slices, salt & peppered
2 eggs, beaten
½ cup panko bread crumbs, ½ cup regular bread crumbs combined
1 red bell pepper
1 yellow bell pepper
1 orange bell pepper
1 medium onion, sliced thin
1 tbsp minced garlic
¼ cup tomato paste
¼ cup Hungarian paprika
2 tbsp regular paprika
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp honey
2 cups chicken broth
Salt & pepper veal and dip in eggs, then bread crumbs coating both side equally. In hot a pan with clarified butter, add the breaded veal and brown on both sides. Set aside. Add 1 tsp of salt, ½ tsp white pepper, tomato paste, paprika lemon juice, honey and chicken broth. Allow to cook down until pepper are cooked.
Serve gypsy sauce over cooked veal. Serve hot.