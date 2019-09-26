RECIPE: Zihuatenejo Snapper

Ingredients

4 to 6 snapper filets, cleaned and de-boned

½ cup white wine

Juice of lemon

1 tbsp Worcestershire

1 tsp Tabasco sauce or Louisiana hot sauce

1 tsp minced garlic

Flour, seasoned to taste with salt & white pepper

1 stick of whole butter, split

Pico De Gallo – about 2 cups

Jumbo Lump Crab – 1 to 1 ½ cups

Combine wine, lemon juice, Worcestershire, Tabasco sauce and garlic to create marinade for fish. Dip each filet in marinade on both sides and then dip in seasoned flour to coat both sides. In a saute pan on medium heat, melt ½ stick butter and add filets, with serving side down first. Cook filets on both sides until golden brown – can finish cooking fish in the oven if they are thick filets.

In same pan with drippings, melt the other ½ stick of butter, then add pico de gallo and jumbo lump crab. Cook until heated and add on top of snapper as topping. Can also top with chardonnay butter sauce, if desired. Serve immediately.