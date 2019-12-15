RECIPE: Osso Bucco

Ingredients

4 - 1 lb shanks of Veal Osso Bucco

6 cups Roma Tomatoes, Cut into 1/8ths

6 cups mushrooms, quartered

½ cup seasoned flour – for dusting shanks

¾ tbps Salt & Black Pepper

¼ cup Garlic, minced

3 ¼ cups Red Wine

¾ cup Fond Du Veau

8 each basil, torn

The day before cooking: season the veal shanks with granulated garlic, salt & black pepper. Cover and store in refrigerator for 18 to 24 hours.

When ready to prepare: Dust in seasoned flour and sear all sides in olive oil in medium/hot dutch oven pan with 4” sides. After searing on all sides, add the roma tomatoes, mushrooms, red wine, fond du veau, minced garlic and salt & pepper.

Cover with lid and place in 300 degree oven for 6 hours. Can serve hot or refrigerate overnight and heat when ready to serve. When cooled, separate veggies, retain liquid and thicken liquid as necessary and serve with Osso Bucco.