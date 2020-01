It's official! We've never measured a higher temperature on this calendar day at Easterwood Field.

During the 3 o clock hour, temperatures rose to 81° after an hour or two of sunshine. After that, a new 4 o clock temperature came in at 82!

The old record was 80°, set 70 years ago, in 1950.

Heat got you down? No worries, at least some slightly cooler weather is on the way Thursday.