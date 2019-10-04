REJOICE: Much-advertised front slated to arrive Monday

I can't personally remember such a highly anticipated fall cold front. Summer should be OVER. Our AC is screaming for rest. Our pools are asking for a little more peace and quiet. Our front porches miss our hot coffee conversations. We're ready.

Well REJOICE! Cooler air is on the way. The front is set to arrive into Monday morning, where the feel may be subtle at first (mid to upper 60s with a healthy north breeze), but cloud cover and that north wind should keep most of us along and north of Highway 21 from reaching above 80 degrees.

Speaking of Monday, we'll be rooting for a good, soaking rain, but it may not amount to much more than drizzle and light rain for most of the day. What would normally be astutely called a "gloomy" day, I think we'll just be happy to see the gray skies and north breeze this time around.

Into next week, we'll wake up near 60 for a morning or two, then a quick rebound of temps into the mid/upper 80s will carry us to late week.

After that, well... Another front could return before the weekend! We're not 100% certain on this, yet, but long range models have been remarkably consistent with giving us another push of fall air before things get out of hand with heat again. Stay tuned and have a great weekend!