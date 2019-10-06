Community given an inside look at RELLIS campus

Saturday the community was given an inside look at what the Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus has to offer.

In the last three years, construction on the campus has come a long way. A&M Chancellor John Sharp says people might not realize the valuable work being done at RELLIS.

“Folks are not aware of what exactly is out here and the kind of facilities that are here and the sort of education that’s here and the research that’s here.”

The public was given tours of the campus building and shown robot demonstrations.

Sharp says the next big thing coming to RELLIS is a partnership with the Army Futures Command. On October 12 the university will break ground on the Research Innovation Center. A center dedicated to research and developing new technology for our nation's armed forces.

"I can see now that it's nowhere close to where it's going to be in another three years because we really struck a chord with something that really doesn't exist anywhere else in the country,” said Sharp.

