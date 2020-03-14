REPORT PRICE GOUGING: Attorney General wants Texans to report scammers and 'unscrupulous vendors'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office is working to assure that "scammers and unscrupulous vendors do not take advantage of the public's concern in order to unlawfully enrich themselves."

Paxton reminded all vendors that Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a "state of disaster" declaration in response to the "real and growing threat of the coronavirus."

"This declaration makes it a crime to price gouge during such period as the state of disaster remains in effect," Paxton said.

The attorney general said any person or business selling goods must be aware they are "prohibited by law from engaging in price gouging if they unreasonably raise the cost of necessary supplies at any point during a declared disaster."

Paxton said his office will work aggressively to prevent disaster scams and stands ready to prosecute any price gouger who takes advantage of those taking precautions and looking for safety and supplies.

If you believe you are a victim of price gouging, please call our office's toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508.

