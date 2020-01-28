Runoff election possible for College Station City Council race

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - The city of College Station has released early voting and Election Day results for the Place 4 special election.
Early voting + Election Day:
Morales: 108 (4.71%)
Fujimoto: 322 (14.04%)
Cunha: 732 (31.91%)
Guerra: 1132 (49.35%)
To win, a candidate must win 50%+1 of the votes.
There are still 100 mail ballots out that must be postmarked by Tuesday's date and received by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Eleven military ballots were sent out and must be received by Monday at 5 p.m.
All qualified ballots will be counted on February 4 and added to Tuesday's total.
If the totals from February 4 do not produce an outright winner -- in this case, Joe Guerra Jr. -- earning 50% + 1 vote, then an April 18 runoff election would occur between Guerra and Elizabeth Cunha.