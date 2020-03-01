Rabid cow at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo prompts warning

The Texas Department of State Health Services is notifying people who visited the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Feb. 11-14, may need to be assessed for a possible rabies exposure.

A cow in the cattle barn developed rabies and was capable of spreading the virus that causes it during those dates.

The solid black cow, a Brangus heifer, was being shown by a student from the Miller Grove ISD in Hopkins County.

The notification indicates that, “the cow was only outside of the barn while being shown and loaded and unloaded for transport.

Public health officials have been in contact with the people who were caring for the cow and the animals in nearby stalls, so their risk can be assessed.”

Officials say, Bexar County residents who visited the cattle barn on those dates and have questions may contact the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District at 210-207-8876.

People who live elsewhere may contact their DSHS regional Zoonosis Control office. Maps of the fairgrounds and the cattle barn with the location of the stall marked in red are available below.

