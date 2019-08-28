Race car driver Jessi Combs dies in jet-car crash

Jessi Combs of Rapid City has died in a crash while attempting to break her own speed record in Oregon’s Alvord Desert Tuesday afternoon, KOTA reports. She was 39.

Details of the crash have not been released at this time.

In 2013, Combs drove the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger at the Alvord desert to capture the women’s four-wheel land speed record with a run of 398 mph, hitting a top speed of 477.59 mph.

Last year, Combs had also attempted to break her own record. She recorded a 483.227 “shakedown run” at Alvord but mechanical problems with her jet car forced her to abandon the attempt.

Combs is also noted for TV shows such as The List: 1001 Car Things to do Before You Die, All Girls Garage, Overhaulin’ and Mythbusters.

The racer was the grand marshal for the 2017 Mayor’s Ride at the Sturgis Rally.

