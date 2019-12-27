Radio host Don Imus dies at 79 in College Station

Controversial radio host Don Imus died Friday at the age of 79, according to a statement from his family.

Imus was hospitalized on Christmas Eve at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, where he passed away early Friday.

Imus lived full-time at his ranch in Brenham, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deirdre, sons Wyatt and Lt. Zachary Don Cates and daughters Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth and Toni.

“Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly-skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son,” his family said in a statement.