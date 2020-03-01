Rain & rumbles return to the Brazos Valley by mid-week

Feeling like early spring in the Brazos Valley...yet again.

The next weather maker to impact the area was located over Southern California Sunday evening. This area of low pressure is expected to reach Texas late Tuesday, passing through the Lone Star State Wednesday.

Monday is a cloudy day, a breezy day, and a warm day. Highs could touch 80° on a few area thermometers if the drizzle or light shower chance stays at bay (30%).

Tuesday is when the KBTX PinPoint Weather App will be needed. (download it HERE)

The Storm Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley, along with a large portion of Texas, under a SLIGHT (2 out of 5) Risk for possible severe weather. The confidence for severe weather locally is LOW , but if there is a time to monitor, it would be the evening and overnight hours. A cold front arriving could trigger thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts and brief spurts of hail.

The larger concern materializes by Wednesday morning: heavy rain.

The Brazos Valley is also under a MARGINAL (1 out of 4) to SLIGHT (2 out of 4) Risk for excessive rainfall through 6am Wednesday. As rain and storms arrive closer to sunrise mid-week, a few slow-moving downpours could create a brief low-lying & street flood concern.

This opens up the main rain and thunderstorm chance for the week. Wednesday is expected to be a wet day with on and off activity passing by from west to east. All said and done, 1" to 2" of rain is possible, with higher totals up to 3" not ruled out for those north of OSR.

After several days with above-average, spring-like temperatures, expect a chill to return. In the wake of our next front, between the clouds, a strong northeast wind 20-25mph, and the likely rain chance -- temperatures are expected to sit in the low-to-mid 50s Wednesday.

More details and an early look at possible rain timing Wednesday are included in the video above.