Rain & thunderstorms expected Saturday, few strong-to-severe

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central and Northeastern Brazos Valley under a SLIGHT (2 out of 5) Risk for severe weather Saturday.

That area is generally outlined from Bryan-College Station to Centerville, Madisonville, Huntsville and point to the northeast. This is the area shaded in yellow in the image above.

While the overall concern for big thunderstorms is low today, there is the potential that a couple storms will require extra attention. Should one of those storms form, here is what will be monitored for:

• Strong wind gusts in excess of 40mph

• Hail generally less than the size of a quarter

• Occasional lightning

• Very low concern of a brief tornado spin-up

For many, rain will be quick and fleeting as it passes by. Rainfall totals are generally expected to range between 0.10" and 0.25" if enough falls to collect measurable rain. Stronger or severe thunderstorms could produced localized 0.50" - 1.0" totals.

A cold front is pushing mild, drier air into the Brazos Valley. Temperature are expected to fall to the upper 60s and low 70s as rain moves through. Thermometers should rebound back to the mid-to-upper 70s to close out the daylight hours.