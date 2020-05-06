Rain? How are we doing in the Brazos Valley at the beginning of May

As of May 6th, not a drop of measurable rain has fallen in Bryan-College Station for the month.

Technically, May is running a deficit of 0.64".

That is ok.

No month is expected to track perfectly with climatology.

For 2020 as a whole, Bryan-College Station is official behind on rainfall by over 1.50".

April was a good month for wet weather. In fact, it was the first surplus of rain recorded at Easterwood Airport in nine months.

More is needed...

May, on average, is the third-highest rainfall yielding month, locally. The past 30 years of weather tell us that we typically expect about 4.33" of water falling from the sky between May 1st and May 31st.

The Brazos Valley has recently managed to erase any sort of drought or abnormally dry conditions that had been in place since late summer 2019. While vegetation is green, there are some signs of stress returning, along with some stock tanks and smaller ponds starting to run low.

The short-term forecast does not have much in the way of needed water falling through Mother's Day Weekend. The extended forecast, however, attempts to tie deeper, Gulf moisture to the Brazos Valley, If that happens, heavy downpours and -- at the least, localized -- heavy rain could be possible by the weekend of the 15th.

More details and a quick update on 2020's rainfall situation are included in the video above.