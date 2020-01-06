Rain and storm chance could rattle the Brazos Valley by Friday

Cold front number one of the week has passed on by!

While the sunshine and 70s were great, how about we trade it out for sunshine and temperatures a little more suited for early January?

Tuesday starts on a chilled -- but typical -- note in the mid-30s to low 40s Brazos Valley-wide. Take that chill and add blue skies: highs are headed for the low-to-mid 60s by day's end.

While more January-like, still not quite there. Highs through the rest of the workweek are expected to remain above average for this time of the year. In fact, by Thursday and Friday, thermometers are an easy 10° to 15° above average in the afternoon.

What may be the bigger seller of the "it-is-too-warm-for-January" argument: morning lows. They will be erratic this week. By Thursday, we plan to start the day near where the high typically tops off. By Friday, morning thermometers are well above that average high.

This all comes with a strong, south wind pumping in Gulf moisture to feed a chance for passing showers Thursday and then the same with a few rumbles Friday, ahead of the next cold front.

That second front of the week is still the one to monitor. The Storm Prediction Center continues to hold the entire Brazos Valley in a risk for severe weather, with the odds for a strong or severe storm slightly higher from the Brazos River to the northeast. Put up against similar weather events in history, the area currently holds a 30% to 40% chance for at least one severe weather report to occur Friday within a 70-mile radius.

While the potential for strong or severe storms is certainly not off the table with the arrival of this front, it is not guaranteed. There are plenty of reasons to argue for the chance at severe storms along and ahead of the cold front, but there are reasons to make against it as well.

At this point, rain & storms look like a decently likely bet Friday evening and overnight. What needs to be worked on in the coming days are the fine details and timing of this potential.

More details and a complete explanation is included in the video above.