Rain chance starts slow, expands through Memorial Day Weekend

Signals continue to be consistent to bring an active weather pattern to the State of Texas as we close out the final days of May.

While the odds are low, isolated spots of rain to a stray thunderstorm will be possible both Friday and Saturday afternoons to early evening.

A more widespread chance for wet weather, thunderstorms, and localized heavy rain arrives in the forecast Sunday and again Memorial Day Monday.

As a rainmaker -- an area of low pressure -- gets cut off from the main jet stream, it is expected to sit over the Texas Panhandle for much of the upcoming week. If that happens, daily rounds of rain and rumbles will be possible for at least parts of the area.

More details, what is currently expected, and what it could look like can be found in the video above.