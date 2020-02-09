Rain, few strong storms lead in Brazos Valley's next cold front

A change is on the way!

Sunday brings the Brazos Valley a mild day. Afternoon thermometers are expected to reach the low-to-mid 70s under an overcast sky. The occasional, passing shower and breezy wind up to 25mph is not ruled out at times. Spring-like for now, but winter air is set to return first thing Monday morning.

Eyes are on the radar by late afternoon and into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Northern and Central Brazos Valley under a MARGINAL (1 out of 5) Risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

As a cold front slowly sags through Central Texas, a band of strong-to-severe storms may form by sunset. Currently, these storms are expected to form and stall north of the Brazos Valley.

PinPoint Forecast for what the radar could look like Sunday afternoon and evening



Eyes are on the Northeastern Brazos Valley where a few strong storms may try to form closer to midnight (specifically around Houston and Trinity Counties). As the front moves into the area after 4am, scattered rain to a few thunderstorms will continue to be possible. Most activity will be run-of-the-mill, but a couple storms may require additional attention.

Main concern with any strong storm that develops: hail to the size of a quarter or larger and wind in excess of 40-to-60mph.

While the potential for severe weather is not ruled out Sunday night / pre-sunrise Monday morning, the overall threat is low. Most of the Brazos Valley will find the rain chance coming together without a severe concern.

Monday will be an uncomfortable day to walk outside to. Temperatures are expected to drop from the mid-60s Monday morning to the low 50s by the afternoon hours. Scattered rain -- some briefly heavy -- is anticipated to fall through much of the day. By sunset Monday, up to 1" of rain will be possible in some area rain gauges.

TRACK RAIN ON INTERACTIVE RADAR AND GET SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP