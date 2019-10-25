Rain or shine, it's time to trick-or-treat at 'Werewolf Creek'

On Friday, October 25, Trick or Treat at Werewolf Creek will be at Wolf Pen Creek Park from 5 to 9 p.m.

At the event, there will be activities for everyone, including the following:

- free trick-or-treating

- carnival games

- bounce houses

- hay mazes

- a petting zoo

- food trucks

- haunted trails

- storytime

- much more.

For fans of the Houston Astros, a giant 8x15-foot television will show the World Series game.

“I think what makes our event unique is the fact that it’s free, [and] how big we have it,” said City of College Station Aquatics Supervisor Bridget Russell. “The costume contest is definitely a plus, the Michael Jackson performance is always fun for everybody, and then, of course, we'll have the Astros game on."

As for the costume contest, there will be five categories:

- babies and toddlers (5 & under)

- kids (6-12)

- families (same household, 3-10 people, any age)

- tweens (10-12)

- teens (13-17).

"Costumes will be judged on the following: creativity/originality, presentation of character/theme and interaction with judges/stage presence,” according to the City of College Station's official guidelines.

There will also be road closures to help keep the festivities safe. On Oct. 25, 3 - 10 p.m., Holleman Drive will be closed from Dartmouth Street to the Post Oak Mall area.

Trick or Treat at Werewolf Creek attendees will be able to park at Post Oak Mall. Handicapped parking will be available at the Wolf Pen Creek amphitheater parking lot off of Colgate Drive.

Wolf Pen Creek Park is located at 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station.

For more information and a complete schedule of the night’s events, check out the related links section.