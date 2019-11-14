Rainy Thursday brought much needed rain to the Brazos Valley

An upper level area of low pressure was responsible for the cold, rain and drizzle that fell across the Brazos Valley today.

Between Weather Watcher Reports and official recording stations from the National Weather Service brought in between a quarter and half an inch of rain.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from across the area:

• College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.62"

• Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.21"

• South Bryan: 0.40"

• Carlos: 0.55"

• Iola: 0.57"

• Snook: 0.26"

• Crockett: 0.13"

• Centerville: 0.29"

• Hearne: 0.23"

• Cameron: 0.12"

• Giddings: 0.34"

• Caldwell: 0.44"

• Madisonville: 0.32"

• Huntsville: 0.48"

• Anderson: 0.32"

• Navasota: 0.22"

• Brenham: 0.46"

• Bellville: 0.40"

• Hempstead: 0.28"

• Conroe: 0.23"

• Coldspring: 0.26"