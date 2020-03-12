Ag students get second chance to show in Brazos County at #BTHOcoronavirus event

Students in the Brazos Valley who were not able to show livestock at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo had a second chance to do so Thursday in Brazos County at a locally-organized “BTHO Coronavirus” show.

Whether the rodeo was their first show as a competitor or their last show as a high school senior, students worked hard to prepare.

So when the news broke of the livestock show and rodeo being canceled in Houston due to the COVID-19 outbreak, participants told KBTX they were devastated.

In response to the news, local ranch BCR Ventures decided to put on a show for the students in less than 24 hours following the historic announcement.

According to co-owner Caroline Rogers, to prepare for the event, she and her husband, David, cleaned out a hay barn and collected donations and prizes to try and give students the best experience possible.

“We wanted it to be important for them,” said Rogers. “Make it their finale. Make it the end of their year. It’s not going to be the green chips that they have at Houston, but by-golly we are doing our best to make it really special for them.”

More than 300 competitors were in attendance at their event Thursday, according to Rogers.

"I'm sad we weren't able to exhibit, but I'm grateful for this opportunity," said Miranda Skaggs, a student a Rudder High School.

Competitors started arriving at the BCR Ventures all throughout the night. The participants were from all across Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

BCR Ventures also offered them a place to stay, according to Rogers.

The “BTHO Corona Virus” show is a showmanship and heifer show, and all breeds are welcome.

Spectators are also welcome at the show that is expected to go till at least 6 p.m.

BCR Ventures is located at 17771 FM 974 in Bryan by Aggieland Safari.