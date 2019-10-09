50 Cent meets with fans at Spec's in College Station

A famous face was in College Station Wednesday to promote a new line of liquors.

Rapper 50 Cent met with fans, took pictures with them, and signed bottles of his new champagne line at the Spec's on University Drive.

Before fans were able to take pictures with the rapper, they had to purchase a bottle of his champagne. This didn't stop hundreds of fans from showing up. One even said it was one of the best days of his life.

"I can die a happy man. We weren't supposed to get an autograph but I got me an autograph, bottle and everything. 50, you're the man. Today you made a lot of people happy here in the College Station, Texas area" said Christopher Auston.

50 Cent is making several trips like this one across the state. Thursday, he will be in El Paso, then in San Antonio.