Experts say local real estate market unaffected by COVID-19 for now

According to the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors, there has been little impact on the market from COVID-19.

The data shows the real estate market produced statistics during March that match last year's numbers.

While there has been no major drawbacks at this time, experts also predict that the negative affects of the virus may come in 45-60 days and that those looking to buy or sell property should be patient as the market begins to stabilize.

The following is a press release with details from The Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS®

April 9, 2020 – The Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS® has recently released their market report for March 2020 and the College Station/Bryan MSA market has remained healthy through the month. As we move forward, we will continuously review stats to see if there has been impact due to Coronavirus. We likely won't see an impact until we hit closer to 45-60 days out.

The number of closed homes in the MSA saw a 19.5 percent increase, as compared to this time last year, with 343 listings closing during the month. Home sale prices remained the same for the month with a 0 percent change, as compared to March 2019, to $224900.

The number of active listings boosted slightly with a 6 percent increase and 1527 active listings. Inventory levels in the College Station/Bryan MSA remained level for the month, as well. In March 2020, the available housing inventory* saw 0 months change of inventory compared to last year, bringing it to 5.20 months. The Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University cites that 6.5 months of inventory represents a market in which supply and demand for homes is balanced.

Homes in the MSA spent an average of 115 days on the market from active to close during the same time frame, experiencing only 7 days more than in March 2019. The days on market remain at a respectable level, confirming the overall health of the market and buyer's confidence in what our area has to offer. This health should help us carry through possible uncertain times due to Coronavirus impact.

March 2020 Statistics – College Station/Bryan MSA – As compared to March 2019 (YOY)

• 343 – Homes sold, 19.5 percent increase YOY

• $224900 – Median price, 0 percent change YOY

• 5.2 months – Monthly housing inventory, 0 months change YOY

• 115 – Average number of days homes spent on the market, 7 days more YOY

• 1527 – Active listings, 6 percent increase YOY