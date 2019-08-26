Reason to Smile - August 26, 2019

By  | 
Posted:

Our Reason to Smile comes from Bowen Elementary as teachers were celebrating the first day of class.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

 