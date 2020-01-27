Reason to Smile - January 27, 2020

Posted:

This week's Reason to Smile is a group from the Navasota 100 Man March MLK Parade.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

 