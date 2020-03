We have two Reasons to Smile.

The Anderson Shiro lady owls basketball team were district champs this year. They made it all the way to the area round of the Class 3A playoffs before losing to Orangefield 55-53. Congrats on a great season!

KBTXs Josh Ninke and Kathleen Witte got married over the weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. They were surrounded by family and friends on their special day. Congratulations to the both of them!