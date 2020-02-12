Recent rain not a drought buster; but here's what fell

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - Since Sunday, multiple rounds of scattered showers and a few storms have drifted through the Brazos Valley. Here's what official reporting stations and Weather Watchers recorded across the area over the past four days:
• W. Brazos County: 1.55"
• Brenham: 0.99"
• S. Bryan: 1.25"
• W. Burleson County: 1.10"
• Caldwell: 1.03"
• Cameron: 1.86"
• Carlos: 1.85"
• Conroe: 0.45"
• Coulter Field: 1.03"
• Cross: 2.02"
• Easterwood Airport: 1.02"
• Flynn: 3.30"
• Giddings: 0.52"
• Huntsville: 0.90"
• Leona: 2.33"
• Madisonville: 2.75"
• Snook: 0.91"
• Wixon Valley: 3.55"
• Wixon Valley: 1.31"