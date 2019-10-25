Recent rainfall totals: October 24-25th

A mighty chill blew into the Brazos Valley, led in by a much needed soaking rain.

On average, 1" to 2" of rain fell across the Brazos Valley.

Between 10pm Thursday and 6am Friday, just under 1.50" of rain fell officially in College Station at Easterwood Airport. Coulter Field collected 1.15" in Northeast Bryan.

The Burn Ban was lifted for Brazos County Friday morning

Below is a list of Weather Watcher totals:

• Copperfield (Bryan) 1.5"

• Blackjack (Robertson Co) 2.05"

• Wixon Valley 2.4"

• Carlos 1.0"

• Dominik Dr (College Station) 2"

• S. Bryan 1.3"

• Jackrabbit Ln (Robertson Co) 2.52"

