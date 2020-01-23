Recent rainfall’s impact to Brazos Valley drought conditions

Beneficial rain fell across the Brazos Valley Wednesday. Most folks were able to pick up on rainfall totals between 0.50” to 1.50” across the area.

Weather Watcher totals were fairly consistent with this as well. Many sending in reports closer to that 1.00”.

Over at Easterwood Airport, we were able to pick up 0.88” of rain. This essentially brought us back closer to average for the month and taking our monthly total to 2.27”, which is more rain then we received in November and December combined.

Before Wednesday’s rainfall, we were sitting at a deficit of over 0.75” adding to an impressive lack of water since July compared to normal. While the near 1.00” rainfall totals were welcomed with open arms here in the Brazos Valley, it put only a small dent in our need for rain.

The lack of rainfall is what has drawn everyone back into a drought across the area. The latest Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning showing no improvements. Most have now slipped into a Moderate Drought while the corridor of Severe Drought across our north and northeastern counties has expanded.

Observations were taken Tuesday morning, which means Wednesday’s rainfall has not been taken into account with the latest Drought Monitor.