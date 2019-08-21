Recognize this truck? Bryan police say it's connected to a crime

Bryan police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a crime that occurred in the early morning hours of July 31, 2019.

Video provided by the Bryan Police Department

Police say two people in the pickup entered the Morningstar Storage on Highway 30 and took a box trailer belonging to a local business. The value of the trailer is $20,000 and had approximately $30,000 worth of merchandise inside.

The trailer has Texas plates 530722J.

If you recognize these two individuals or this truck please contact Detective Aaron Arms at 979-209-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to case # BP190701214

