Record heat and severe weather? Both on the table Wednesday

Eyes will be on the radar in addition to the mercury Wednesday.

For All: :Near 90 degrees most of the afternoon, heat index in the mid/upper 90s.

It's going to be downright steamy today. Late morning sunshine should have us well into the 80s by lunch time, then we're off to the races, seeing if we can break a record from the scorching hot year of 2011 (93). Heat index will be 90 degrees or above, unless you can get a pop up storm.

For Some: : Strong/severe storms, with hail being the main threat.

The severe threat for Wednesday is still conditional, but we're increasing in confidence that we'll find at least an isolated storm, especially west, before the day is done.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has shifted the strongest storm threat slightly west, but areas along and west of Highway 6 will need to watch for large hail specifically this afternoon. There is a chance (assuming storms form) storms could hold together past that point and remain severe, but highest risk is westward.

Hail: If storms are able to tap into the available upper level energy, storms will be able to make very large hailstones. Golf ball sized or larger will be a possibility. Strong wind in excess of 40mph will be possible with a strong storm, too.

Best chance for storms today is in the 3pm-7pm time frame. Another round of thunderstorms (with another low-end severe weather threat) and some COOLER weather is set to arrive late Thursday.

This is a day where the overall risk of severe weather is low, but should storms form, they will need extra attention. Be sure to have your KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP close by in the case that big thunderstorms develop near or drift into your neighborhood.