Record heat possible in the Brazos Valley Tuesday

Certainly starting to feel like summer in the Brazos Valley. Highs this week are running closer to what we expect in early June. Record heat values could be up for grabs come Tuesday.

Forecast high for the day: 94°.

Record high for Bryan-College Station: 94°, set 14 years ago in 2006.

The thermometer may read in the mid-90s, but it is that time of the year where it feels much hotter when you step outside. Moisture pumping in from the Gulf feeds into the feels-like temperatures which are slated to bump right up against the 100-degree mark through early in the weekend.

Just a reminder: those heat index values are sampled in the shade. It will feel another 5° to 8° hotter standing in the direct sunlight.

Looking for relief? The air will feel thicker this weekend as more moisture collects in the Brazos Valley. Isolated chance for rain and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday. By Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, that rain chance will get a boost. Considering how much Gulf moisture is expected to be in place, localized heavy rain could be an issue by the holiday.