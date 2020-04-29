Recovered from COVID-19? Donate plasma to help current patients

Since the COVID-19 concerns began, the search has been on for an effective treatment to help patients recover from the potentially deadly virus. Now, they think they've found one: plasma from people who have contracted and recovered from this coronavirus, called "convalescent plasma."

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, which runs the Blood Center of the Brazos Valley, is now collecting those convalescent plasma donations.

"'The plasma has the antibodies in it, so they actually take it and inject it into current patients' bloodstream, and it can help them fight COVID-19 themselves," said Theresa Pina, vice president of operations for Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

Donations of convalescent plasma are now being accepted at the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in Houston. Pina says that, as the program expands, donors may be able to give at locations like the Blood Center of the Brazos Valley.

To qualify, donors must meet the Blood Center's general eligibility requirements for donating blood and have had a positive test laboratory test for COVID-19. They must be fully recovered with no symptoms for at least 28 days before the donation or be recovered for 14 days with a second test showing a negative result.

Walk-ins are not encouraged. To find out if you are eligible to donate convalescent plasma, visit GiveBlood.org in the related links or call the Blood Center at (713) 791-6608.

