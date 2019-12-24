Registration for Grimes County CEU Program starts now

The Grimes County extension is trying to help producers get those continuing education hours taken care of next month.

The Grimes County 5-hour CEU Program will take place on January 9, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. at the Navasota Livestock Auction.

Topics discussed include feral hog management, weed control in hay pastures, vector-borne diseases in cattle, sprayer calibrations demonstrations and laws and regulations for your private application license.

Pre-registration for the course is $60. To sign up you can call the Grimes County Extension office at (936) 873-3907.