Registration now open for Kolache Krunch 5k

The Kolache Krunch 5k at this year's Caldwell Kolache Festival will benefit Burleson County Aggies for the second year in a row.

The race is taking place on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is $35 until the day of the race. Then the price goes up to $40. You can get a $5 discount through the end of Monday with the code BVTM2019.

Funds raised go to support the Burleson County Aggie Moms Club.

For more information and to register for the race, click on the link in the Related Links section of the article.