Registration open for 13th Annual Wiener Fest

Aggieland Humane Society's annual Wiener Fest is on October 5 this year.

The family-friendly event kicks off with a Blessing of the Pets at 9:00 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek and will then feature wiener races and pet costume contests. There will also be dog-friendly vendors, food trucks, and a kid zone.

Registration is $25 to race and $20 for the costume contest. Participants can register online until October 2 or in-person on the day of the event.

For more information, visit

aggielandhumane.org/wienerfest.