Registration open for Blinn winter minimester and spring classes

Registration is now open for Blinn College's winter minimester and spring semester.

The four-week winter minimester begins on Monday, December 16. Students can sign up for classes now, through December 15.

The spring semester begins on Tuesday, January 21. Students can sign up for classes now, through January 20.

Current students can register for classes online at my.blinn.edu.

Any student who needs help picking out their class schedule can chat online with an admissions specialist between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at blinn.edu/admissions.

Prospective students can apply to Blinn online at applytexas.org.