Registration open for Habitat for Humanity Bowl to Build

Habitat for Humanity is hitting the lanes for its annual Bowl to Build fundraiser.

The tournament is Friday, November 15 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Grand Station Entertainment.

Forty teams will compete, with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and last place.

Registration is $200 for a team of four and includes three games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and soda.

Money raised will help Habitat for Humanity continue its mission of building homes in Bryan and College Station. They expect to finish their 300th home next year.

For more information or to register, visit habitatbcs.org/bowltobuild.