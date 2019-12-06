Registration opens for youth basketball winter league

The City of College Station is hosting a winter youth basketball league.

Boys and girls ages 6 -14 can join the league. Participants will learn the basic skills of basketball, teamwork, and training. Everyone who joins will receive a jersey.

The cost for College Station residents is $70 and $84 for non-residents. Registration is open and will close on December 13. The season will begin on January 13, 2020.

Registration can be done over the phone at (979) 764-3486, in person at the main offices at Central Park or online at their website.

