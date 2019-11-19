Relatively inexpensive lung cancer screening could save your life

More people die from lung cancer than from breast and prostate cancer combined.

CHI St. Joseph Health Lung Health Navigator Megan Martin says one reason why is because often lung cancer isn't caught until it's in its late stages.

Martin says that can be avoided, however, with a relatively inexpensive and quick CT screening.

"It will take you longer to do the paperwork than have the actual screening," said Martin on First News at Four. "Less than five minutes."

Martin says that most insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, will cover the screening. Even without insurance, you can pay $263 cash for the screening at CHI St. Joseph.

