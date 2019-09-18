Remembering Our Fallen memorial arrives in Huntsville

A traveling memorial honoring fallen Texas soldiers is being featured at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville.

The wall received a motorcycle and law enforcement escort to Huntsville on Sunday.

Remembering Our Fallen honors Texas soldiers who have fallen since the 9/11 terror attacks.

It's traveled to more than 80 locations across Texas, and the family that started the memorial wall lost their son in the War on Terror.

"They had gone to see the Vietnam veterans wall in Nebraska and they decided they wanted to make one for their son," said Bobby Withrow, the Remembering Our Fallen Caretaker.

The Remembering Our Fallen Memorial is free to attend, and will be in our area until Sunday.

There are several events happening in conjunction with the memorial this week.

A community wide church service and candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Cooper Wade will be performing at Old Town Theatre on Thursday, the concert is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and will be first-come, first serve.

There will be a Remember & Honor banquet on Saturday to honor 13 Gold Star families.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's banquet. You can contact the museum for more information about tickets at (936) 295-5959.

The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas is located at 463 State Highway 75 in Huntsville.

