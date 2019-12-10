Renderings for new College Station City Hall revealed

On Tuesday night, community members were given a first look at plans for the new College Station City Hall. After 50 years in its current building, the city will soon tear it down and build a new one.

Renderings of the future city hall were revealed at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The city says it hopes to break ground next spring. After that, construction should take between 18 months and two years.

The future city hall will be built on the same property, right next to the current city hall on Texas Avenue. That will allow the construction of the new building without having to displace the staff.

According to the city, the new building will cost $39.3M and will be paid for through multiple sources:

$12.1M - Existing resources

$17.0M - Existing debt capacity

$10.2M - Revenues from a previous tax rate increase