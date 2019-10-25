Renovations start on historic Grimes County courthouse

More than $1 million dollars in repairs and renovations are starting at the historic Grimes County courthouse.

The 125-year-old building was damaged by wind and rain during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Two weeks ago, scaffolding was erected around the outside of the courthouse. The county's director of maintenance Al Peeler says the cupola will need extense work.

"We're building the cupola back to it. We had some severe chimney problems so we're taking care of that and we're also revamping the gutter system and we have got approved from THC," Peeler said.

They've worked with the Texas Historical Commission for a grant to help pay for some of the repairs, but the work has to meet historic standards.

"The whole thing was a lengthy process. I've been working on this for two years," said Peeler.

The beautiful courtroom inside had lots of water in it after the storm in August 2017. Even now, they're still having some problems. A bucket is kept at the front near the judge's bench to catch a leak.

"We took a lot because it was wind driving rain and then our cupola gave way a little bit. It twisted it," said Peeler.

The county is expected to be out $20,000 for the project.

"The insurance takes care of about $1 million, and then with the grant, it's a $250,000 grant," he said.

Some residents said the renovations will be worth it.

"I think it's a good investment to keep our history alive," said Evelyn Szymczak.

“We are very happy to have the courthouse restored. It’s the center of Anderson and a very important landmark. And we’re happy to see that it’s been taken care of and kept in good shape," she said.

"We might hear a little more noise, might see a little different recreation of some things, but at the end, it’s going to be beautiful," said Peeler.

"Just be patient. We'll have our crown jewel back up and running as beautiful as it ever has been and I'm blessed to be able to be the person to take care of it," he added.

The work should be finished by May. The courthouse will remain open for business during the project but some sections may be closed for construction.