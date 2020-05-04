Rental property companies say leasing continues despite COVID-19

COVID-19 has changed how we do many things, including finding a place to live.

Managers of local property companies have changed the way they operate in order to keep their staff, residents and future tenants safe.

Shannon Castillo, property manager of Treehouse Apartments, says she didn't know what business would like during this pandemic.

"It hit us like, 'what in the world are we going to do?' We knew there were avenues that we could take, like with the virtual tours and stuff, but it does not even match up to what you can get with that in-person contact with someone," said Castillo.

Castillo says despite prospective tenants being unable to tour in person, people have pre-signed leases for 89% of their units. She says that number is on par with what leasing numbers should be this time of year.

"Even through all of this, we have had amazing traffic even though we're handling it via phone and email. We literally have not stopped," said Castillo.

Doug Peterson, CEO of Twin City Properties, says they too have switched up how they operate.

"We're not doing anything in person, and if we are it's a very minute number. We're not showing occupied property out of respect for our tenants but we are showing vacant property virtually," said Peterson.

Peterson says the change in procedures hasn't dwindled business so far.

"Our number of applications, our number of showings, our number of people inquiring is relative to what we see year after year at this time," said Peterson.