Rep. Bill Flores talks mood in Congress ahead of important impeachment vote

Wednesday is expected to be a big day in Congress. The House plans to choose impeachment managers which will serve as prosecutors after they vote to send the articles to the Senate.

Photo: Pixabay

Congressman Bill Flores joined the crew at BVTM to give an inside look at how the process is going.

"It's been unfortunate. We did have some high notes that we ended the year on that people don't realize. We had a bipartisan vote to fund the government, we had a bipartisan vote on national defense authorization act, we had a bipartisan vote to approve the new USMCA trade deal but impeachment hung over everybody," said Rep. Flores.

Last week the House voted to limit the president's war powers when it comes to Iran. Although it was a mostly symbolic vote, some Republicans have expressed doubt about an imminent threat from Iran.

"I went to the same classified briefing that Rand Paul did and even Mike Lee was a little critical. And almost all of us were convinced that there was a clear and imminent danger posed by Soleimani. He was in Iraq in contravention of UN accords, sanctions, that he was planning further attacks, and the president had clear legal authority to take him out," said Rep. Flores.

