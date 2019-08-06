Rep. Brady talks "Medicare For All" at community town hall

Rep. Kevin Brady hosted a community town hall Monday afternoon at CHI. St. Joseph Health in Grimes County to discuss healthcare with his constituents.

Prescription drug prices and surprise bills were among the topics covered at the meeting, but the proposed "Medicare For All" Act was the main talking point of the afternoon.

According to Brady, the bill suggests that everyone in the country would be under one healthcare plan run by the government. He described the act as "dangerous" at the town hall.

"Just in my congressional district, if that becomes law, 600,000 Texans will have their healthcare plans canceled at work and children's health insurance will be canceled. Tri-care for our military even medicare advantage," the lawmaker said.

Brady said he doesn't believe "Medicare For All" is the best healthcare solution, but some Democrats do.

"When you end up in a hospital in Canada, you come out with no bill at all. Healthcare is a human right - not a privilege. I believe that. I will fight for that," Bernie Sanders said at a recent Democratic Presidential Debate.

One of his constituents, Sylvia Austin said she agrees with her congressman.

"I completely agree with him, that I don't believe that we should have all medicare and that we should be able to choose whatever insurance we want," Austin said.

Brady hopes congress can come up with a reasonable solution.

"I think we need to find a way to keep what's working in the system and fix what's broken, but for heaven's sakes don't throw all that out, start over, cancel millions of healthcare plans, and give all of that power to Washington. That is not the solution," the lawmaker said.