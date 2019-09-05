Rep. Flores lists priorities for final months in office

Congressman Bill Flores is not be running for re-election, but he still has a lot of work to do before his last day in office.

Thursday, the Republican said he is honoring his initial commitment not to run more than 3 - 6 terms. However, "the primary reason is family," Flores said. He now plans to spend more time with his parents, children, and grandchildren.

"Those are the pure reasons for it. I know that the national media will try to make some other big deals out of it but it's time," Flores said.

During a live interview on KBTX, Flores said that while gun reform legislation will likely be a major talking point among lawmakers, he has other priorities for the next legislative session.

Following a rash of recent mass shootings, The House of Representatives has passed a bill with new background check rules for gun buyers. However, Rep. Flores thinks we should spend more time investigating the causes of these violent outbursts.

"It's against the law to hurt somebody else, it's against the law to use a gun to do it, but criminals still do it. So you can have all of the laws in the world but if a criminal doesn't care about the law, they're going to do it anyway."

Flores says he hopes President Trump will decide an appropriate response and that he and fellow lawmakers would support it. In the Senate, Republican leader Mitch McConnell has taken a similar stance.

“I said several weeks ago that if the president took a position on a bill so that we knew we would actually be making a law and not just having serial votes, I’d be happy to put it on the floor,” McConnell told conservative talk show radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Gun control or no, Flores will likely have his hands full in his final few months. When officially announcing his intent to not see re-election, Flores said, "I will continue working with a sense of urgency and diligence over the next 16 months...to restore Liberty, Opportunity, and Security for hardworking Texas families who were left behind due to the disastrous policies of the Obama administration."

Those plans address a wide range of issues from trade to immigration to prescription drug prices and 5G technology.