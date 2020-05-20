Rep. Flores talks future government relief during pandemic

The U.S. House recently passed a new $3 trillion relief bill called the HEROES Act. While Democrats say the bill is focused on helping state and local governments, businesses, and citizens, some Republicans believe there's too much in the bill unrelated to the COVID-19 crisis.

You can read the bill here.

Republican Congressman Bill Flores, who represents the Brazos Valley, said he doesn't expect the HEROES Act to clear the Republican-controlled Senate. When asked about the future of federal relief during the ongoing pandemic, he said, "What we really need to focus on is an infrastructure bill and something else the president's proposed and that's to stop payroll taxes for the next few months until we get the economy going."

Flores also doesn't expect any successful bills to come from a single party.

"I don't think you're going to see a Republican bill or a Democrat bill. Look, COVID affects all people the same. So what we need to do is sit down and work together, the White House, Republicans in the Senate, Democrats in the house, Republicans in the house, and try to put together something that makes a difference."

In response to the crisis, Rep. Flores has introduced a new bill aimed at moving more pharmaceutical production to the United States.

"It's designed to bring that critical pharmaceutical infrastructure to the United States so that we can do this in our own country again. We can't ever be reliant on [China] for personal protective equipment, medical supplies, or things like this."

