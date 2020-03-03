Rep. John Raney and Janet Dudding to face off in District 14 general election

Voting numbers are not final in Brazos County yet, but after leading the polls the entire night, Democratic Candidate Janet Dudding and Representative John Rany will be facing in the general election in hopes of serving in the Texas House of Representatives for District 14.

Dudding and Raza Rahman were the two Democrats competing in the 2020 Primary. Raney ran unopposed on the Republican ballot after serving District 14 for nearly nine years.

Raney said it was nice going uncontested for this election and looks forward to November.

"It has been a relief, I've been through a lot of these races, and I've mostly had primary opponents," said Raney. "I don't this year, so I've had a nice day."

Raney said he's prepared to continue to support the district.

"I've been here most of my life and have deep roots," said Raney. "I have some seniority for the next session and positive things for our community in Austin."

Dudding said she's thankful for all the help she received from the community to get her to this point.

"It feels fantastic. I cannot thank everyone enough that helped me block walk and contributed either time, talent, or treasures. It is not a one-person deal; it's a community," said Dudding.

We'll have more updates online as voting numbers come in.