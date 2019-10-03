Rep. Will Hurd talks immigration, public service at Texas A&M

Representative Will Hurd, the Republican congressman from West Texas, spoke Wednesday night at his alma mater.

Hurd, who graduated in 2000, was the student body president when the Bonfire stack collapsed in 1999. He was speaking at an event hosted by the Mosbacher Institute for Trade, Economics, and Public Policy.

Hurd spoke to a group of guests at the Annenberg Presidental Conference Center about immigration policy challenges facing Congress. He also gave advice and words of inspiration to students attending the same school that he says gave him so much.

"It's nice to see my friends, old professors, administrators, that helped inspire and put that idea in my head that I could go work in the CIA and that I could work on these international issues, and then also instill that servants heart that A&M is so good at doing," Hurd said.